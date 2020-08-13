Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Urbana Corporation June 30, 2020 Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) announces today that it has filed its Unaudited Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106   or   enaumovski@urbanacorp.com


150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, P.O. Box 47, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9 
TEL: 416-595-9106    FAX: 416-862-2498    info@urbanacorp.com   www.urbanacorp.com

