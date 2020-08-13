Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Holland Earns Two 2020 Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards

Carrier Takes Top Honors in Expedited Motor Carriers and South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers Categories

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Holland has been awarded two 2020 Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards in the Expedited Motor Carriers and South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers categories.

Each year, the Logistics Management Quest for Quality polls subscribers to rate transportation and logistics service providers in performance, value, information technology, customer service and equipment & operations.

“We are honored Logistics Management and its subscribers have recognized Holland’s commitment to serving and providing value for our customers,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and President of HNRY Logistics. “Across YRC Worldwide companies, we take pride in our 30,000+ employees’ dedication to exceeding customers’ expectations.”

A YRC Worldwide company, Holland delivers the most next-day service lanes in the Central U.S., Southeast and Midwest and annually records one of the lowest claim ratios in the industry.

About YRC Worldwide
YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

