Christopher Kaeser Appointed SVP of Sales for BSH Home Appliances Corporation North America as John Iacoviello Announces Retirement

Kaeser brings nearly two decades of industry experience and expertise in merchandising, product marketing, brand marketing and sales

John Iacoviello retires after 11 years overseeing sales for BSH North America appliance brands Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Home Appliances Corporation announces that, effective Sept. 1, 2020, Christopher Kaeser becomes senior vice president of sales, BSH Home Appliances, Region North America. Kaeser, who replaces retiring industry veteran John Iacoviello, will be responsible for BSH’s sales, as well as developing and implementing long-term strategic initiatives to maximize revenue and profitability through all sales channels.

“Chris Kaeser’s expertise in strategy and business development will serve our company well as he oversees our sales organization for our Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch brands. Throughout his 19-year tenure with BSH, Chris has demonstrated all of the qualities BSH needs to successfully move forward as we enter this next phase of our business,” said Christofer von Nagel, CEO, Region North America, BSH Home Appliances Corporation. “While we are thrilled to promote Chris Kaeser to his new position, we also want to thank John Iacoviello for his 11 years serving as our senior vice president of sales. John was instrumental in creating an outstanding sales team at BSH and we congratulate him on his retirement and look forward to building upon this foundation under Chris’ direction.”

Kaeser currently serves as the vice president of sales and marketing for national accounts for BSH. He is responsible for all aspects related to the national accounts channel, including strategy, sales, marketing, merchandising, and training. During his time with BSH, Kaeser also served as vice president of sales for the western region, including the United States and Mexico, director of sales for the western region and senior director of product and brand marketing. Through his experience in these multiple roles, Kaeser has earned a reputation as a strategic developer and business strategist who uses fresh thinking and motivation to help move corporate initiatives forward.

Iacoviello leaves a memorable mark at BSH, where he will remain on the company’s board of management providing strategic guidance until October 30. Prior to joining BSH, Iacoviello spent 23 years in various leadership roles in consumer electronics and successfully applied his knowledge in that arena to the ever-evolving appliance industry. Known for his ability to build great relationships with customers and uphold BSH’s strategic vision, Iacoviello is regarded as a valued mentor to colleagues throughout the organization, as well as his peers, and in 2020 was named to the Dealerscope magazine Hall of Fame.

For more information about BSH Home Appliances, please visit: https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/