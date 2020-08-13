Freestar Ranks 36 on The 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies

The Company Achieved 7,239% 3-year Revenue Growth Following its No. 1 Ranking in 2019

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced today that it is No. 36 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Its three-year revenue growth rate of 7,239% allowed the boot-strapped company to be one of only three companies in the last decade to stay in the top 100 the year after a No. 1 ranking. Freestar is the fastest growing company in the State of Arizona and the third fastest growing Advertising and Marketing company in the country on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.



“We are extremely proud that we’ve maintained our momentum in 2020 since being honored with the coveted No. 1 position in 2019. We have no plans of slowing down and are more committed than ever to deliver tailored solutions, innovative products and best-in-class service to our partners,” said Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar.

Freestar attributes the continued success to its incredible team of industry experts, innovative technology and world-class customer service. During a challenging time when many other businesses have been downsizing, the company is fortunate to have continued its growth, hiring 20 new employees and adding over 100 new partners so far in 2020. It also recently completed the acquisition of additional in-app monetization technology to bolster its existing solutions and continues to see great success helping e-commerce sites grow revenue by thoughtfully incorporating advertising. The company is also growing its suite of products that help advertisers efficiently deliver their message to Freestar’s ever-expanding audience that is now over 130M unique visitors and 50% of all U.S. internet users each month.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

