Westminster Barracks / Larceny from a vehicle / Request for Assistance

CASE#: 20B103722

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2020 – 0929 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Hill Drive, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/13/2020 at approximately 0929 AM, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of vehicles that were broken into on the night of 08/12/2020 in the area of Hemlock Hill Drive and Upper Dummerston Road, in the Town of Dummerston.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Eric Acevedo, at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or via email eric.acevedo@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: -

LODGED: -

MUG SHOT: N/A