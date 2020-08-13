Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for August 13, 2020

Governor Expands Call for Extra Session

In a press conference on Monday, Aug. 10, the governor expanded his call for an extra legislative session asking the General Assembly to include an additional provision designed to help the City of St. Louis tackle its backlog of untried murder cases. Last week, the Senate passed Senate Bill 1, a multi-pronged bill aimed at reducing violent crime in our state, particularly the three metropolitan areas that have been experiencing record-breaking homicide rates over the past couple of years. In light of the governor’s expanded call, the General Assembly will go back to the drawing board and draft legislation to further vet the issues and accommodate this additional request.

More Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Announced

COVID-19 Testing Facilities in Joplin

Thousand Oaks Medical Building Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Call ahead for a screening 417-347-6444 Joplin Athletic Complex Daily-weather permitting 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call ahead for a screening 800-635-8611 Walmart on W. 7th St. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Call ahead for a screening 800-635-8611

The COVID-19 hotline is 877-435-8411.

Missouri Highway Patrol Invites Public Feedback

During this concerning time of increased violent crime, questioned policing practices and repeated calls for criminal justice reform, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is inviting citizens to weigh in on safety and security; officers’ attitudes and competency; and concerns about crime and social issues. Click on the “Complete the 2020 Public Survey” link on the top right of the MSHP website to participate in the survey.

Yet another Reason to Thank our Service Men and Women

We all know how much our men and women in uniform help to sustain our freedom and our way of life, but a new report shines a light on the impact the military has on our economy. The report conducted by the Department of Economic Development revealed that the military spends approximately $18.2 billion in Missouri, accounting for more than $29 billion in economic activity. In addition, the report shows that the military supports seven percent of the state’s workforce with more than 180,000 jobs.

Don’t Mask the Issue!

As our communities continue to grapple with rising COVID-19 cases, I urge you to do your part to curb the virus’ spread by following the CDC’s recommendation to wear a mask when and where proper social distancing is not possible. In the words of the COVID-19 recovered superstar, Tom Hanks, “It’s literally the least you can do!”

Residents in the Carthage area may obtain free masks from the Jasper County Health Department, the Carthage Fire Department, City Hall, Public Works or Parks and Recreation Departments. Families may request up to five masks while supplies last.

Red Cross Urgently Seeks Volunteers

In anticipation of the approaching hurricane and wildfire season, the Red Cross of Southern Missouri is urgently seeking healthy, temporary disaster volunteers willing to deploy to impacted areas. Call 314-356-5726 for more information or to volunteer.

Local Nurse Retires after 47 Year Career

Earlier this month, my chief of staff presented a Senate resolution to John Corcoran to honor his faithful service to Freeman Health System, as well as a 47-year career in the field of nursing. In addition to this esteemed public health vocation, John made numerous contributions to our community through coaching youth sports, leading a Boy Scout troop and serving in various school-based leadership roles.

His co-workers, family and friends marked the momentous occasion with a retirement celebration at the Joplin Elks Lodge on Aug. 2. Congratulations on your retirement, and thanks for your service!