Global Impact launches new 2020 virtual employee giving hub

“Global Impact is dedicated to ensuring a successful workplace giving season, especially during this year’s unique environment,” said Scott Jackson, president and CEO of Global Impact. “Our virtual employee giving hub supports our public and private sector campaign partners with the tools they need to inspire greater giving and promotes the critical work of our Charity Alliance partners. Together, we can change the world and empower those who are most vulnerable by giving to global causes.”

The hub features a targeted collection of resources to shift employee giving and engagement strategies for a virtual work environment. Whether you’re in a leadership position or serving as a campaign worker, Global Impact has the tools needed to engage a remote workforce, empower and connect teams, and build an effective campaign.

Using our more than 60 years of expertise in workplace giving, Global Impact has developed the following hub resources:

Updated trainings with a virtual lens for campaign leaders and volunteers.

Digital engagement tools to connect employees and have fun with your campaign.

Presentation tools to keep your campaign events exciting and engaging.

Virtual volunteerism opportunities from a variety of our Charity Alliance partners .

Visual marketing resources, such as photos, videos and success stories, to demonstrate to employees the value of their donation.

About Global Impact

Global Impact works on charitable ventures to inspire greater giving. We serve as a trusted advisor, intermediary and implementing partner across the private, nonprofit and public sectors. Through these partnerships, we have raised nearly $2 billion for causes such as disaster relief and global development. Global Impact’s reach and services are complemented by the work of our subsidiary company, Geneva Global.

