Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,763 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: BRP to Present Its Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

/EIN News/ -- VALCOURT, Quebec, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) will hold its second quarter FY2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the second quarter of FY2021 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EDT).

Second Quarter FY2021 Results
The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Thursday, August 27, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts:
   
Telephone  514-392-0235 or
  1-800-564-3880 (toll-free in North America)
  Event code: 4334332
  Click here for international dial-in numbers
   
Webcast Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries: For investor relations:
   
Elaine Arsenault Philippe Deschênes
Senior Advisor, Media Relations Investor Relations
Tel.: 514.238.3615 Tel.: 450.532.6462
media@brp.com  philippe.deschenes@brp.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Media Advisory: BRP to Present Its Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.