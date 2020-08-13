Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,765 in the last 365 days.

Graduation Requirements Rules Update

SBE staff hosted a webinar on August 6 to describe the proposed changes to graduation requirements rules and answered questions from the field. You can find the recording, PowerPoint, and materials linked in the post-webinar email that was sent to registrants. Find also the timeline for adoption of these rules. Staff also compiled the questions asked during this webinar into an FAQ page and shareable documentRulemaking Timeline Background At the July meeting, the State Board adopted proposed changes to graduation requirements rules. 

The proposed permanent rules

  • Clarify that districts can award credit based on demonstration of mastery.
  • Recognize that districts may offer courses that meet more than one subject area graduation requirement.
  • Increase flexibility for districts to waive Washington state history for students impacted by school closures or other disruptions due to COVID-19 or other emergencies.

The Board will hold a public hearing on August 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Zoom participation available), and the Board will consider adoption of final rules at the September meeting (more details to come). Find information about current rulemaking on the SBE rulemaking page.

You just read:

Graduation Requirements Rules Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.