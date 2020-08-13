Graduation Requirements Rules Update

SBE staff hosted a webinar on August 6 to describe the proposed changes to graduation requirements rules and answered questions from the field. You can find the recording, PowerPoint, and materials linked in the post-webinar email that was sent to registrants. Find also the timeline for adoption of these rules. Staff also compiled the questions asked during this webinar into an FAQ page and shareable document. Background At the July meeting, the State Board adopted proposed changes to graduation requirements rules.

The proposed permanent rules:

Clarify that districts can award credit based on demonstration of mastery.

Recognize that districts may offer courses that meet more than one subject area graduation requirement.

Increase flexibility for districts to waive Washington state history for students impacted by school closures or other disruptions due to COVID-19 or other emergencies.

The Board will hold a public hearing on August 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Zoom participation available), and the Board will consider adoption of final rules at the September meeting (more details to come). Find information about current rulemaking on the SBE rulemaking page.