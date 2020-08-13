Global Lingerie Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 57000 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Lingerie Market

Global Lingerie market is anticipated to reach around USD 57000 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Lingerie market is around 7.6% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Facts & Factors, the global Lingerie market in 2019 is approximately USD 37000 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 57000 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Lingerie market is around 7.6% from 2020 to 2026.

Improved knowledge of the best fit, rising thousand year population and that women's spending power is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period. Increased availability of a wide range of products in various designs for different purposes, such as sport, bridal wear, and daily wear, also has powered the overall market. The lingerie market has also become increasingly popular because of the need for women to accentuate their natural beauty. Growing concerns about the lightweight fabric used in lingerie are also anticipated to bolster overall growth. Product demand increases because of the use of polyester, nylon, lace, satin, lycra, sheer, cotton fabrics, and silk. Consumers put more focus on the color, the fabric, and style that inspire manufacturers to launch fashionable lingerie for different activities.

Growing demand and spending on aesthetics and high-quality under garments have been a key factor in driving the lingerie market globally. Moreover, the fashion market across the globe has seen significant changes in recent years. A growing number of companies are entering the female undergarment market. Companies are introducing new and attractive lingerie products into the market. This has attracted female consumers for opting for using comfortable products. The demand for comfortable and luxurious undergarment products among consumers is fueling the lingerie market.

On the basis of product type, the lingerie market is segmented into lounge wear, brassiere, knickers, shape wear, and others. By product type, brassiere held a share of more than 40% share in the lingerie market in 2018. Bras are designed for a variety of purposes including creating aesthetic, enhancing a woman's breast size, fashion or more practical considerations. Brassiere dominated the Europe lingerie market in 2018. The growth of the brassiere segment is attributable to the growing number of millennials and boomers across the globe. In 2018, the number of people having ages 15 to 64 years old accounted for around 65% of the total global population. The median age of the population is increasing. Such a rising population of people of young age is a key factor in propelling the growth of the lingerie market. Additionally, the increase in active lifestyles has created a demand for softer lines of the triangle bra and padded bras. The sale of padded bras has been increasing across the globe for the last few years. Another development in the bra market that has favored the lingerie market growth is the nude color offerings of lingerie. This offering has attracted a large number of female consumers, favoring market growth.

On the basis of the sales channel, the lingerie market is segmented into specialty stores, multi brands stores, online stores, and supermarkets or hypermarkets. The online store segment accounted for around 20% share in the lingerie market in 2018. With the growing e-commerce market, the sales of lingerie through the online stores are expected to increase. With the growing e-commerce market, the sales of lingerie through the online stores are expected to increase. The online store segment is expected to record a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period. Multi brands stores segment dominated the lingerie market in 2018. Multi brands stores are stores that are opened by businesses to sell goods to individual customers. Top lingerie manufacturing brands have limited their sales and marketing channels to multi brands stores in developed as well as developing countries to maintain their brand integrity. This has been a key factor in driving the market for multi brands stores lingerie market globally. The growth of this segment is also attributable to the rising brand awareness among female consumers.

The lingerie market is segmented based on type, sales channel, and pricing. Based on type, the market is classified into brassiere, knickers, lounge wear, shape wear, and others. In terms of sales channel, the market segment is sectored into specialty stores, multi brands stores, online stores, and supermarket/hypermarket. On the basis of pricing, the market includes economic, and premium.

Based on geographies, Europe dominated the lingerie market in 2018. It accounted for more than one third share of the total market in 2018. North America is the second largest market of lingerie in 2018. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the growing demand for lingerie among the female customers especially from countries including South Korea, China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, etc. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also predicted to exhibit sustainable growth of the lingerie market during the course of upcoming years.

Key players operating in the lingerie industry are Lascana, Hanesbrands Inc., L-Brands, Victoria's Secret, Intimissimi, H&M, Jockey International Inc., Zivame, Gap Inc., Bare necessities, Calvin Klein, MAS Holdings, Oysho, Triumph International Ltd., Calzedonia, Hunkemoller, and others.

This report segments the global lingerie market as follows:

Global Lingerie Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Brassiere

Knickers

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Global Lingerie Market: By Sales Channel Segment Analysis

Specialty Stores

Multi Brands Stores

Online Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Global Lingerie Market: By Pricing Segment Analysis

Economic

Premium

