CEO’s of The Trade Desk, NexTech AR, Lumentum Holdings and Shopify Discuss Latest Trends in Digital Transformation of Advertising, Meetings, Commerce and Communications

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) CEO Jeff Green: “Data-Driven Advertising - More Important Than Ever”

“…We’re starting to get a clearer picture of the role that advertising is playing as markets reopen. We talked last time about how data driven advertising would be on the front foot as that happens. And much as the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 caused many advertisers to consider data-driven strategies for the first time, I believe this crisis will cause advertisers to leverage data more aggressively than ever, as they look to make every ad dollar work as hard as possible…We started to see this play out through our second quarter and into the start of the third. Since ad spend troughed in mid-April, advertisers have been returning and reactivating campaigns, but most of them with new approaches and new creatives given the environment we’re in. They realize that as markets reopen, they have a unique opportunity to gain market share.“

“…All of this puts data-driven advertising in the front seat. And we saw this reflected in our performance throughout the second quarter….As advertisers have been more deliberate, ad spend turned positive on a year-over year basis in mid-June. And that trend has continued through the month of July.”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: "$150 Billion Tradeshows & Meetings Market Being Displaced by Virtual & Video Meetings"

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market.

According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech's InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

August 13 - NEXCF announced it has been selected by the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) to provide its InfernoAR virtual event services. NexTech's InfernoAR will power CUTA's annual conference, which will be virtual for the first time ever, November 16-19, 2020. This latest contract is the latest, in a growing growing global shift in dollars from government agencies, universities, and corporations to virtual meetings and AR solutions - technologies which NexTech is uniquely positioned to provide.

July 30 - NEXCF announced a new contract with Ryerson University to provide InfernoAR Augmented Reality Remote Learning Solutions, with an initial focus on first year Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science at Ryerson and enable over 5,000 students to participate in rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences during the Fall and Winter Terms. Ryerson University of Toronto, Canada has over 46,000 students.

July 27 - NEXCF announced that it has priced its prospectus offering, raising up to C$15,000,000. The offering will be conducted on an agency basis for the issuance of up to 2,307,692 units of the Company at a price of C$6.50 per Unit. The unit's consist of one share of common stock, and a half warrant exercisable at C$8.00. The Offering is being led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner.

July 22 - NEXCF reported preliminary Q2 2020 results: Revenue increases +133% to $3.5 million. Gross Profit increases +171% to $2.1 million with a 60% margin.

July 8 - NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE), CEO Alan Lowe: “Producing Essential Tech Components for Era of Digital Transformation”

“…In order to produce, communicate and consume increasingly digital content and participate in virtual and augmented experiences, the world needs more capable and secure devices that benefit from our 3D sensing and laser technologies. We are well positioned to capitalized on these trends. We are armed with a product portfolio, rich and differentiated new products that are indispensable both to customers and end markets globally. These include: optical communication products, such as high port count and MxN ROADMs and high bandwidth coherent components and DCO modules. These are all essential to enabling the world's communication networks to scale to the bandwidths needed for our increasing digital and virtual way of life and work.”

“…Notable manufacturing capacity increases include the following major three investments: one, doubling of our indium phosphide wafer fab capacity over the next 18 months, as we believe the performance and capabilities provided by our indium phosphide laser chips and photonic-integrated circuits will be central to every telecom and datacom communication network, and perhaps over time, increasingly in 3D sensing and LIDAR applications; two, expanding gallium arsenide device production capacity for our 3D sensing, automotive, industrial laser and telecom and datacom products as application for these products are expanding rapidly; and three, expanding capacity for next generation, high port count and MxN ROADMs as customers globally are designing their new networks based on these technologies….Looking to the first quarter, we expect Telecom and Datacom revenue to be higher than anytime from more than a year.”

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Harley Finkelstein, COO: “Shopify’s Latest Innovations Further Level The Playing Field For Entrepreneurs"

“…Over the past few months, we've seen the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally shift the way businesses and consumers interact. It has catalyzed e-commerce, introducing major changes in buyer behavior and pulling forward what retail would look like in 2030 into 2020…I cannot recall a time in our history when we have shipped so many features in such a short period of time, helping so many merchants recover and many others reach new levels of success. As a result, Q2 GMV growth accelerated to its highest level since before our 2015 IPO, driving Shopify's cumulative GMV to over $200 billion. Stores selling on Shopify sold 1.5 times what they did in Q4 of last year, the seasonally strongest quarter of the year, and that number of stores is growing all the time.”

Highlighting New E-Commerce Trends and Growth Initiatives: “Our merchants are creating new buyer opportunities. 39% of brick-and-mortar merchants in our English-speaking geographies adopted some form of local in-store curbside pickup delivery sources in Q2. Merchants also grew their multi-channel presence over the second quarter with a greater proportion of merchants installing two or more channels in an effort to reach broader audiences…..Our upcoming buy now pay later product, Shop Pay Installments will let merchants give buyers more options by paying in installments with no interest and no fees. Working through our partner, a firm, we will offer a product that can help merchants to sell more by increasing cart size, and sales conversion rates.…More merchants are leveraging merchant solutions as they seek to reduce friction while growing their businesses...We offered financing for the first time to merchants in the U.K. and Canada, where we launched Shopify Capital in March and April, respectively. Cumulative funding across all the countries reached $1.2 billion at the end of June.…Our merchants access new opportunities to strengthen customer relationships and loyalty. Merchants leverage tools, like Shopify Email and the Shop App to deepen merchant relationships with buyers and increase customer lifetime value…”

“Technology has democratized entrepreneurship and everyone's ability to build a successful business. The acceleration of digital commerce has pushed this opportunity forward, an opportunity that Shopify has been building towards for over 15 years…Shopify’s role to level the playing field for all entrepreneurs has never been more clear…”

