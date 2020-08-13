2020 Federal 100 Awards Winner Showcase Series

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, VA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCW, published by Public Sector 360, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., is pleased to announce that the 31st Annual Federal 100 Awards will take place over four virtual Winner Showcase events held throughout September and October.





The Federal 100 Awards are presented to government and industry leaders who have played a pivotal role in how the federal government acquires, develops and manages IT. These four Winner Showcase events will honor the Award recipients in four categories:

AI & Automation – September 10

Cyber – September 17

Cloud – October 1

Digital Services & Innovation – October 8

The awards recognize accomplishments from across the federal IT community, ranging from privacy standards and cloud security to citizen service and intelligent automation. The Winner Showcase Series will feature industry presenters as well as Federal 100 winners talking about both their own work and the broader trends they’re seeing across government. The complete list of winners can be found at http://fed100.com.

"While the decision to forego the in-person 2020 Federal 100 Awards Gala was difficult, ongoing public health concerns regarding COVID-19 made the choice necessary." FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "However, we are thrilled to offer the Winner Showcase Series in its place and look forward to what will effectively be a master class on each respective topic."

For more information on the Federal 100 Awards and to register to attend, visit https://Fed100.com

About FCW

FCW’s editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the “who” and “what” they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in federal government. https://FCW.com

About Public Sector 360



Public Sector 360, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to Government IT sectors. Our content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. http://www.publicsector360.com

