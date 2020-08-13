“After the Crash – What’s Next?” Africa Oil Week releases two reports, created in collaboration with Wood Mackenzie

Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) has launched two complimentary reports, produced in association with Wood Mackenzie. Both assess the impact of the latest supply and demand crisis in oil and gas markets, one with a global (https://bit.ly/30S45Nf) and the other with an African (https://bit.ly/2CnbElK) focus.

Posing the question “what’s next?”, the reports look at what has changed in the upstream and offer future projections, covering areas including:

Development capex

Production (liquids and gas)

Valuations

Returns on pre-production projects

Cash flow

Read side by side, the reports offer a unique opportunity to assess Africa’s position in the global hydrocarbons landscape. It’s no secret that the continent has been hit hard by the current crisis, with sweeping cuts and deferrals – particularly in high cost deepwater projects in the west and LNG projects in the east. Nevertheless, with a growing, energy-hungry population, Africa appears to be resilient, with upstream capital expenditure forecast to exceed 2019 levels by 2022.

Download the global report here (https://bit.ly/30S45Nf), and the African report here (https://bit.ly/2CnbElK).

Want to hear more about developments in the African oil, gas and energy space? Register now for AOW Virtual (https://bit.ly/3fXhGXY) – an unmissable online conference – to get access to the outlooks and discussions for free.

Media Contact: On behalf of Africa Oil Week Kasia Gill Email: kasia.gill@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week: Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 27th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers.