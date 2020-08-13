Datametrex Secures $2.3M Contract

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an additional sales agreement for approximately $2.3M with Lotte Home Shopping Co. Ltd. ("LOTTE"), bringing the total gross sales to $3.3M this year so far.

LOTTE Home Shopping operates large retail stores and department stores in various countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and Vietnam.

Datametrex is continuously working with the various divisions of LOTTE as a preferred vendor. Datametrex has demonstrated to be a quality, reliable, and trustworthy partner, with an opportunity to grow within the 934 companies in the LOTTE family.

“At Datametrex, we continue our efforts to facilitate ground-breaking technologies to companies across the globe. We pride ourselves in providing tools that our clients can use to visualize their customer and stakeholder data in order to make predictive analyses, mitigate risk, and improve their bottom line,” stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

Datametrex plans to deliver the contract in August with full payment in September 2020.

Datametrex is also pleased to share that the Company has won a tender from LOTTE Property and Development Co. Ltd. for approximately $100K.

About LOTTE Group

LOTTE Group is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately USD 60 billion, consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment. Additional information on LOTTE is available at www.lotte.co.kr

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

