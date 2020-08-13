Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Parliament passes draft law on military personnel deployment in external missions

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 13 - National Assembly members approved unanimously on the general proposal on proposed law on the sending of Angolan military and paramilitary contingents abroad. ,

According to the law, the sending of Angolan military and paramilitary contingents abroad covers humanitarian aid and peace support operations.  

It also includes peacekeeping operations, missions resulting from international commitments undertaken by the Angolan State in the military and paramilitary fields.

This action is governed, among others, by respect for human rights, reciprocity of advantages, cooperation for peace, justice and the progress of humanity.  

Respect for  the sovereignty of other states, peaceful coexistence between the military, paramilitary personnel, the population in general and humanitarian professionals are other principles to be respected in the materialization of the document.  

It is incumbent upon the National Assembly to authorise the sending of Angolan military and paramilitary contingents abroad, at the request of the President of the Republic, as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces.  

The diploma consists of three chapters and nine articles.

