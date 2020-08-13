Covid-19: Police commander calls for increased vigilance

ANGOLA, August 13 - Mocâmedes- General Commander of the National Police, Commissioner Gaspar de Almeida, Wednesday in the commune of Chingo, southwest province of Namibe, urged the staff to redouble the vigilance at border posts, as part of the preventive measures against Covid -19.,

At the meeting with the local National Police staff, after the inauguration of a Police border check point, Gaspar de Almeida highlighted the need to tighten the siege at Namibe / Benguela, Namibe / Huíla and Namibe / Cunene borders.

"At entry points and border posts in the provinces, there must be staff capable of determining the clinical condition of travelers so that we avoid the presence of more cases," he said.

According to him, it is not the police that should pressure the citizen to use the mask on the street and in social areas, but rather this is everyone's work, coupled with denouncing those violating the cordon sanitaire and who fail to comply with the procedures.

"The police must maintain the order and tranquility of the citizens," he said.

In this province, the general commander of the National Police is visiting Thursday several police units in the municipality of Moçamedes.