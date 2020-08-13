Ambassador Luís de Almeida dies

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 13 - Angolan ambassador Luís de Almeida died on Wednesday in Luanda, at the age of 87, victim of illness, Angop has learnt from a source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.,

Luís de Almeida was the first General Director of Information in Angola, in charge of the Political Bureau of the MPLA to coordinate and organise the ceremonies for the proclamation of national independence, on 11 November 1975.