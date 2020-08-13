Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola Embassy in South Africa mourns Luís de Almeida death

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 13 - Angolan Embassy in South Africa regretted the death of the nationalist and career ambassador Luís de Alemeida on Wednesday in Luanda, aged at 87 years old due to illness.,

This is contained in a note from the diplomatic representation, stating that Luís de Almeida had an “extraordinary capacity to face the challenges and cultivate qualities”.

 In the document, the Embassy of Angola in South Africa considers Luís de Almeida a national and international reference and “bearer of a collection on the National Liberation Struggle” 

 “His death represents hard blow to the Angolan diplomacy”, reads   the note.

Finally, the Embassy expresses condolences to the grieving family.

 

