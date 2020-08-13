Title Junction Participates in Jar Wars Food Drive
Title Junction partners with Southwest Florida's WAY-FM and the Harry Chapin Food Bank for their annual Jar Wars peanut butter and jelly drive.
Jar Wars is a fun way to encourage members of our community to give back.”FORT MYERS, FLA., UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This August Title Junction has partnered with Southwest Florida’s WAY-FM and the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida to collect jars of peanut butter and jelly to help stave off hunger in the community. In line with the ‘Star Wars’ theme of the drive, the title company is encouraging potential donors to be a ‘force for good’ by dropping off jars of PB&J at their office until August 31st.
— Jennifer Ferri
"Jar Wars is a fun way to encourage members of our community to give back," says owner Jennifer Ferri. "Food drives with a theme just seem to spark more interest, and who doesn’t love peanut butter and jelly?"
During last year's drive, Title Junction collected 775.64 pounds of peanut butter and jelly for donation, adding to the grand total of 8,861 pounds collected from other local businesses that went to the Harry Chapin Food Bank to help fight hunger in Southwest Florida.
A leading provider of title and closing services in Florida, Title Junction recognizes the importance of a generous spirit and finding ways to help their local community thrive. This will be the title’s company’s 4th year participating in WAY-FM’s peanut butter and jelly gathering initiative.
Title Junction is a full service real estate title company serving the area of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and the entire state of Florida since 2005. The company handles a number of real estate title services for both commercial and residential properties. Employees of Title Junction can also act as a witness in courtesy closings as well as an escrow agent and a notary public.
