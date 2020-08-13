LPL Financial Welcomes Equitrust Financial Group

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Equitrust Financial Group, Ltd. has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. The firm reported having served approximately $800 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. The advisors join from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



Based in Deerfield, Ill., Equitrust was founded in 1989 by financial advisors Steven Hyman CPA, PFS and Charles Noparstak, CFP®. They built the business by holding financial education seminars throughout their community, and now they exclusively rely on referrals. The team has expanded to include financial advisors Felix E. Aisen, EA, CFP®, Joshua S. Noparstak, CFP®, AIF, and Gail V. Crowley, CFP®, AIF, along with a seven-member support staff. With diverse backgrounds, education and experience, the team is able to offer a broad range of financial services. Working together, they provide wealth management, retirement income planning, employee benefits, life insurance and long-term care strategies to their multi-generational client base of individuals and small business owners.

“Over the years, we have found that a team approach can be an effective way to help clients navigate through the complexity associated with serving the many facets of their financial lives,” said Charles Noparstak. “We conduct our own research and recommend investments most appropriate for each client’s unique situation, free from proprietary products and cross-selling.”

The decision to move to LPL was twofold, Noparstak said. “We believe it’s in the best interest of our clients to work with a publicly-listed company and one with self-clearing capabilities,” he said. “In addition, as we began our research, LPL stood out for its excellence in technology and business operations. Our staff was blown away by how easy it could be to run our business; we have already seen an uptick in office efficiency simply because of something as simple as there being fewer forms to have to fill out.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “The Equitrust team takes pride in its independence, and we welcome the entire team to LPL’s independent family. The client relationships they have built over time have been earned through the transparency they provide in their delivery of advice, which is designed to uniquely suit each individual client. We value that approach and also believe that through a rich understanding of a client’s goals and a commitment to help them translates to a true partnership. We are honored they chose LPL as their partner to help them maximize their growth potential as they begin the next chapter of their journey. We welcome Equitrust Financial Group to LPL and look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

