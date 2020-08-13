ISG to Release Study on Intelligent Automation for Enterprise Customers

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will examine how enterprises are partnering with automation solutions providers to deliver transformation at scale

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the service provider market for intelligent business automation, artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and conversational artificial intelligence.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Intelligent Automation – Solutions & Services 2020, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover a range of intelligent automation solutions, including image recognition, natural language processing (NLP), cognitive reasoning, and conversational AI.

Enterprises worldwide are focusing on building intelligent automation capabilities into their robotic process automation initiatives, and the new report will examine provider capabilities for meeting those demands with proprietary solutions, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“Enterprises have a growing need to keep up with their competition through next-generation technologies,” he said. “Well-orchestrated intelligent automation technologies are enabling enterprises to automate processes once considered un-automatable, and deliver higher productivity, reduced costs, improved data accuracy and enhanced customer experiences.”

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 intelligent automation services and solutions providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the intelligent automation space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are:

Intelligent Business Automation – Proprietary Solutions and Services, analyzing information technology outsourcing and business process outsourcing service providers that offer proprietary automation and AI platforms, solutions and frameworks, along with associated services, to enable enterprises to automate their business activities and augment the capabilities of their workforce. These can be implemented in any facet of an enterprise where repetitive and manual processes are in place, but are primarily used in finance and accounting, human resources, procurement and supply chain functions.

Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), covering IT service providers that offer proprietary AIOps solutions, platforms and frameworks, enable companies with distributed IT infrastructure observability, learn IT behavior under dynamic conditions and orchestrate workflow for automated corrections. AIOps is the ability of an automation-as-a-service solution and framework to intellect the state of company’s multi-cloud IT workload and analyze the data it senses to facilitate automated operation. AIOps also offer real-time, minimal cost solutions that allow companies to detect issues before they can have an adverse effect on business.

Conversational Artificial Intelligence, including providers that offer conversational AI solutions to facilitate a development environment and an API for automated conversational agents. These solutions integrate with chat interfaces like messaging platforms and social media platforms, allowing for third-party extensions and customization. Conversational AI solutions interact with users through text or voice similar to human interactions. These applications run on programmable commands and AI technologies and are commonly classified as chatbots and virtual assistants. They represent an efficient way to handle communication with users leveraging programmable technologies.

The report will cover the global intelligent automation market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Amar Changulani, Manoj Chandra Jha, Mrinal Rai and ArulManoj M will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as automation providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

