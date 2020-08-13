ShiftPixy Labs Announces Ghost Kitchen Incubator Contest

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a California-based gig engagement platform provider, today revealed its new contest program as part of the ShiftPixy Labs Ghost Kitchen Incubator Project. As an addition to the Company’s thrilling new Ghost Kitchen expansion, the contest will offer qualified chefs and restaurant operators the chance to earn a spot in the Incubator by pitching and testing new ideas with fully simulated ghost kitchen and delivery experiences. The contest as well as the Incubator Project will be streamed on YouTube, providing the Company and all participants with an elevated platform for a global audience.



With the restaurant industry experiencing a seismic shift towards ghost kitchens and delivery-centric business models, it’s more important than ever for operators to learn how to succeed using these concepts. The services provided by the ShiftPixy Labs Incubator Project are designed to prepare operators to launch new businesses — and coach them on how to build and optimize their businesses around delivery and off-premises dining from the ground up.

“At our core, ShiftPixy’s mission is about helping operators succeed. In today’s landscape, that means guiding them through the process of running a strong ghost kitchen and delivery-based restaurant,” said ShiftPixy co-founder and CEO Scott Absher. “Our Ghost Kitchen Incubator Project will change the way restaurants are created and launched, and this new contest program opens that opportunity to a huge range of participants, which also gives us the chance to discover and partner with the exciting brands of tomorrow. From culinary students with great ideas to aspiring restaurateurs trying to open their second restaurant, the Ghost Kitchen Incubator Contest is open to anyone who applies – and viewers around the world will be able to see how entrepreneurs can leverage ShiftPixy’s engagement and strategy. We look forward to sharing more news and information about these revolutionary programs in the coming weeks.”

Through ShiftPixy Labs, the Company expects to provide additional layers of services and engagement, from business start-up clear through to customer meal delivery. The new functionality builds on the traditional ShiftPixy gig engagement platform, which empowers restaurant operators to take full advantage of their human capital with cutting-edge tools to handle payroll, compliance and native delivery. Mr. Absher will be providing more information at NRN’s Restaurants Rise series of webinars, scheduled to take place August 18. The Company encourages interested parties to register for the event here .

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (PIXY) provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

