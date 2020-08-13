Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Eswatini: Minister of Justice Pholile Shakantu has this week continued her tour of Hhohho high schools

Minister of Justice Pholile Shakantu has this week continued her tour of Hhohho high schools in her capacity as member of the Cabinet Task Team on schools' COVID19 preparedness. This is part of Government's efforts in ensuring that schools are safe for learners, teachers & staff  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.

