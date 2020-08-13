Minister of Justice Pholile Shakantu has this week continued her tour of Hhohho high schools in her capacity as member of the Cabinet Task Team on schools' COVID19 preparedness. This is part of Government's efforts in ensuring that schools are safe for learners, teachers & staff
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Eswatini: Minister of Justice Pholile Shakantu has this week continued her tour of Hhohho high schools
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.