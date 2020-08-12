When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 12, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 12, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Salmonella Company Name: Smith's Brand Name: Brand Name(s) MURRAY'S, JARLSBERG, DELI Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Smith’s is recalling cheese dips sold at their stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

Product UPC MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP 207083-00000 MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP 207181-00000 MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 207182-00000 MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 207185-00000 JARLSBERG DIP 207201-00000 JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 226481-60000 DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP 236293-70000 DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 236294-70000 DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 236295-70000 DELI JARLSBERG DIP 237462-40000 JARLSBERG DIP 247199-00000 DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP 286292-70000 DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP 286462-20000 DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD 295095-50000 DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD 295408-50000 DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD 295409-50000 MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP 207083-00000 MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP 207181-00000 MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 207182-00000 MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 207185-00000 JARLSBERG DIP 207201-00000 JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 226481-60000 DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP 236293-70000 DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 236294-70000 DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 236295-70000 DELI JARLSBERG DIP 237462-40000 JARLSBERG DIP 247199-00000 DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP 286292-70000 DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP 286462-20000 DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD 295095-50000 DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD 295408-50000 DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD 295409-50000

Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7:00 AM to Midnight EST and Saturday and Sunday 7:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.

About Smith’s Food & Drug Stores

At Smith’s Food & Drug, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. In everything we do, we’re guided by our values and our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit. We strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. And above all else, we’ll be there for our communities when they need us most.

Smith’s Contacts:

Media: Aubriana Martindale, (801) 641-4491 or Mike Dale (801) 930-0547

Related Press Releases

Fred Meyer Recalls Cheese Dips Because of Possible Health Risk Fry’s Food Stores Recalls Cheese Dips Because of Possible Health Risk Kroger Recalls Cheese Dips Because of Possible Health Risk Kroger Mid-Atlantic Recalls Cheese Dips Because of Possible Health Risk Kroger Delta Division Recalls Cheese Dips Because of Possible Health Risk