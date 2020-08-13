Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Day: 25th Anniversary of listing in the NYSE

/EIN News/ -- Lima, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, August 13th, 2020 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) invites institutional investors and sell-side analysts to participate in its virtual Investor Day, commemorating Credicorp’s 25thAnniversary of its listing in the New York Stock Exchange. The event will take place on October 1s, 2020.



Time:

8:30 – 11:00 PET

9:30 – 12:00 ET

15:30 – 18:00 BT

To pre-register for the event, please visit credicorpday.com

Presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available after the event concludes www.credicorpnet.com

For more information, please contact Credicorp Investor Relations at investorrelations@credicorpperu.com or Cinthya Werner, InspIR Group at +1-646-940-8843 / credicorpday@inspirgroup.com





About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.





