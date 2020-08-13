Dominion Water Reserves Announces Appointment of Marie-Claude Bourgie as Interim CEO

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”), announces that, effective August 12, 2020, Marie-Claude Bourgie will assume the role of interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company. To facilitate this change, Norman Forrest has tendered his resignation as the Company’s President and CEO, member of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective August 7, 2020.



Mr. Forrest has served as the Company’s President and CEO during a critical phase of the Company’s development and presided over the listing process successfully.

"We are grateful for Norman’s service to the Company and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” states Germain Turpin, a Director of DWR. “It’s now time to transition to a new leader with deep leadership and organizational skills to continue to build and to stabilize the platform.”

Since joining the Company’s Board in 2019 and previously acted as CEO, Ms. Bourgie has contributed immeasurable value to DWR, lending great insights and expertise gained throughout her career.

Additionally, the Company announces the resignation of Edward Ierfino as member of the Board.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Marie-Claude Bourgie”

Marie-Claude Bourgie

Interim Chief Executive Officer

About Dominion Water Reserves Corp.

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit, and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water. The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness. A strong governance structure is in place to ensure that the corporation carries out its business responsibly, applying the highest social and environmental standards.

For further information please contact

Jean Gosselin,

Phone: 514-707-0223

Email: jgosselin@dwrcorp.net

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Dominion Water Reserves Corp.