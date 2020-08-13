Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured on Casually Baked Podcast

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announced today that its CEO, Bruce Perlowin, was recently featured on the Casually Baked podcast’s 144th episode “The Big Pivot”. The CEO discussed his past as a famous marijuana smuggler and how he pivoted to become an entrepreneur in the hemp space over a decade ago. In the episode, Perlowin also talked about hemp farming, a desert hemp-a-thon, the rise of the cannabinoid known as Cannabigerol (CBG), and the importance of getting non-violent cannabis prisoners out of jail and back on their feet.



“I had a wonderful time as a guest on the Casually Baked podcast discussing the evolution of hemp and how it really has become the future of the cannabis industry,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “I appreciate opportunities like this to highlight all that we’re doing at Hemp, Inc. to make a positive impact on the industry whether that’s through our Veterans Village Kins Community or our Hemp University educational programs for hemp farmers across the country.”

The Casually Basked podcast, hosted by freelance writer Johanna Nuding, aims to educate and empower its listeners to take control of their own health and well-being in a fun and natural way. Through thoughtful conversations with cannabis experts and enthusiasts, Casually Baked is a home base for the canna-curious and dives into how and why people are incorporating cannabis into their lives, explores the highly responsible side of pot and seeks to lighten the stigma surrounding cannabis.

According to a new report from Global Market Insights, the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market size exceeded USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is set to grow at around 52.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, with the global market valuation for CBD crossing $89 billion by 2026.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.'s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.'s activities around the country.

Those interested in King of Hemp™ pre-rolls or hemp-derived CBD tinctures should visit www.kingofhempusa.com or email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

To view the webinar featuring Hemp, Inc.’s CEO, Bruce Perlowin, click here.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer , the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. is a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the 85,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility on nine acres in Spring Hope, NC; a 55,000 square foot state of the art local processing center in White City, Ore.; a 500 acre hemp growing Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Az.; two model “Small Family Hemp Farms” in North Carolina and Arizona; a hemp pre-roll blending manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, Nev.; and a 5,000 square-foot retail store (The King of Hemp Store™) in Kingman, Az.

