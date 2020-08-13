American Energy Releases Q2 Financials

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, releases Q2 financials, highlighting key performance indicators and another quarter of record topline growth.



The three months ended June 30, 2020 has produced record growth compared to both Q2 of the previous year, as well as 2020 Q/Q growth. American Energy has shown a significant increase in KPIs, as summarized by the following:

· Q2 2020 revenue has grown from just over $13,500 in Q2 2019 to just under $173,000. This represents a growth rate of over 1,100%,

· Q2 2020 total assets have grown from just over $87,000 in Q2 2019 to just over $294,000. This represents a growth rate of over 225%,

· Q2 2020 accounts receivable has grown from $11,000 in Q2 2019 to just over $68,000. This represents a growth rate of over 500%,

· Q2 2020 ending cash balance has grown from just under $2,000 in Q2 2019 to just over $120,000. This represents a growth rate of over 5,000%.

Brad Domitrovitsch, Chairman & CEO of American Energy, stated, “American Energy remains unaffected by the current business climate and we continue to drive strong revenue growth, primarily lead by geotechnical services. Our team is firing on all cylinders and I could not be more proud to deliver Q2’s results.” Mr. Domitrovitsch went on to say, “Q3 has already proved to be exciting with the issuance of a patent from the USPTO and Oilfield Basics posed to drop more online courses in the coming days.”

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

