Minerva Neurosciences to Present at JMP Securities CNS Forum

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the JMP Securities CNS Forum on August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This event will be held virtually.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible on a live and archived basis through the investor relations section of the Company’s web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva’s portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; a potential royalty stream from seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.” For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

