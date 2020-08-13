OpenCAPI Consortium Announces Technical Director – Board Advisor

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OpenCAPI Consortium announced today that Mr. Allan Cantle will fill the new position of OpenCAPI Consortium Technical Director and Board Advisor.



Mr. Cantle comes with a wealth of technical and business experience. He founded Nallatech, a computer hardware and software firm, that specialized in field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology applied in computing. He held the positions of CEO with full P&L responsibility growing Nallatech’s revenue at a 50% CAGR. He also served as President and Founder, where he was responsible for the product roadmap based around solving real application problems with the best heterogeneous computing solutions.

Currently, Mr. Cantle is the CEO of Nallasway Inc., a consulting company in the area of distributed, heterogeneous, high performance computing solutions. In addition, he continues to serve on workgroups in a variety of standards bodies. Mr. Cantle’s passion for open standards, coupled with his technical collaboration experience and business savvy, makes him the perfect candidate to take the OpenCAPI Consortium into the next phase. His charter includes growing the ecosystem by establishing relationships amongst complementary organizations and facilitating amongst developers and universities to initiate products and projects. Mr. Cantle will represent the Consortium at key events and other opportunistic forums.

About OpenCAPI

The OpenCAPI Consortium is an open forum to manage the OpenCAPI specification and ecosystem. OpenCAPI is a not-for-profit organization, formed in October 2016, to create an open coherent high performance bus interface based on a new bus standard called Open Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface (OpenCAPI) and grow the ecosystem that utilizes this interface. This initiative is being driven by the emerging accelerated computing and advanced memory/storage that requires a technical solution that is openly available.

To learn more about the OpenCAPI Consortium, go to https://opencapi.org