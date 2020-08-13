Nano Dimension Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Prolonged Covid-19 status leads to emphasis on product enhancements

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension’s USA HQ -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Nano Dimension reported revenues of $288,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The Company ended the quarter with a cash and deposits balance of $49,525,000, while total operating loss for the second quarter was $3,812,000.

“As projected by our President & CEO in our last investors conference call in mid-May, the global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have caused a material decrease to our revenues, since companies and organizations around the world are not releasing budgets for purchases of capital equipment,” said Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension. “Yet, we are already witnessing electronic companies considering ways to shorten their supply chains by looking to reduce dependency in the Far East by buffering part of their manufacturing on the ground in America and Europe, rather than only in China. Our DragonFly LDM Additive Manufacturing Electronic system allows exactly this: Short-cycled and cost-efficient prototyping and eventually fabrication of functional high-performance electronic devices ('Hi-PEDs') with minimal ecological disruptions. In the meanwhile, rather than over spending on marketing and sales while the market is irresponsive as capital expenses budgets are Corona-stagnated, we are directing the resources received from the successful equity offerings in the second quarter of 2020 to product and technology development. As a result, we expect to be better positioned once the electronics landscape is revitalized in a post-Covid-19 resurgence,” concluded Ms. Sandler.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $288,000, compared to $702,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and $1,161,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease is attributed to continuing delays in identified transactions of DragonFly systems, which the Company primarily attributes to Covid-19.





Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $1,895,000, compared to $1,702,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and $2,322,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2020 is attributed to an increase in payroll and related expenses, as the Company is temporarily mobilizes resources from marketing and sales to product enhancements. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019 is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses and materials expenses. The Company intends to allocate more funds to R&D, in order to be ready with new technology as Covid-19 subsides.





Sales and marketing (S&M) expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $930,000, compared to $819,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and $1,507,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2020 is attributed to an increase in payroll and related expenses, before the eruption of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019 was mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses and marketing and advertising expenses.





General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $908,000, compared to $1,035,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and $1,023,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2020 is attributed to a decrease in share-based payments expenses. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019 is attributed to a decrease in professional services expenses and the results of cost cutting of salaries and other expenses in the early stage of Covid-19 related slow down.





Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $8,265,000, or $0.27 per share, compared to $2,074,000, or $0.32 per share, in the first quarter of 2020, and $1,188,000, or $0.30 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. The increase compared to both the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019 is mainly attributed to finance expenses of approximately $4,322,000 that were recognized in the second quarter of 2020, as a result of the change in the fair value of warrants, which are non-cash expenses.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results



Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $990,000, compared to $2,850,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is attributed to less sales of DragonFly systems in the first half of 2020, which the Company primarily attributes to Covid-19.





R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $3,597,000, compared to $4,474,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in payroll and related expenses and materials expenses.





S&M expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,749,000, compared to $2,871,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses and marketing and advertising expenses.





G&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,943,000, compared to $1,590,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase is mainly attributed to an increase in share-based payments expenses.





Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $10,339,000, or $0.55 per share, compared to $2,664,000, or $0.80 per share, in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase is mainly attributed to finance expenses of approximately $3,023,000 that were recognized in the first half of 2020 as a result of the change in the fair value of warrants and convertible notes, compared to finance income of approximately $7,316,000 in the first half of 2019 as a result of the change in the fair value of warrants and convertible notes.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, together with short-term bank deposits totaled $49,525,000 as of June 30, 2020, compared to $3,925,000 as of December 31, 2019. The increase compared to December 31, 2019, mainly reflects proceeds received from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing the Company’s ordinary shares in the first half of 2020, less cash used in operations during the six months ended June 30, 2020.





Shareholders’ equity totaled $57,604,000 as of June 30, 2020, compared to $11,602,000 as of December 31, 2019.

Conference call information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results today, August 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT (4:00 p.m. IDT). Investors interested in participating are invited to register for the conference call here: http://dpregister.com/10146541 . Dial-in numbers, including a local Israeli number and instructions, will be provided upon registration. U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-844-695-5517, International Dial-in Number: 1-412-902-6751, Israel Toll Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-9212373. Please request the “Nano Dimension NNDM call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of Nano Dimension’s website at http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations.



For those unable to participate in the conference call, there will be a replay available from a link on Nano Dimension’s website at http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential of its products and directing resources to product and technology development, its expectation to be better positioned as the electronics landscape is revitalized in a post-Covid-19 resurgence, and the Company’s intention to allocate more funds to R&D, in order to be ready with new technology as Covid-19 subsides. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: Nano Dimension’s ability to increase sales and revenue, its burn rate, and its ability to continue as a going concern. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at June 30, December 31, 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands of USD)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,290 39,665 3,894 Bank deposits 31 9,860 31 Trade receivables 1,174 541 1,816 Other receivables 573 503 570 Inventory 3,967 3,956 3,543 Total current assets 11,035 54,525 9,854 Restricted deposits 351 376 377 Property plant and equipment, net 5,350 4,391 4,743 Right of use asset 1,640 2,258 2,673 Intangible assets 5,597 4,826 5,211 Total non-current assets 12,938 11,851 13,004 Total assets 23,973 66,376 22,858 Liabilities Trade payables 819 669 850 Other payables 3,153 3,678 3,575 Total current liabilities 3,972 4,347 4,425 Liability in respect of government grants 867 892 1,044 Lease liability 1,273 1,699 2,089 Liability in respect of warrants and rights of purchase 2,804 1,834 3,698 Total non-current liabilities 4,944 4,425 6,831 Total liabilities 8,916 8,772 11,256 Equity Share capital 5,559 66,236 6,441 Share premium and capital reserves 63,850 61,748 65,202 Treasury shares (1,509 ) (1,509 ) (1,509 ) Presentation currency translation reserve 1,431 1,431 1,431 Accumulated loss (54,274 ) (70,302 ) (59,963 ) Total equity 15,057 57,604 11,602 Total liabilities and equity 23,973 66,376 22,858

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD, except per share amounts) For the Six-Month Period

Ended

June 30, For the Three-Month Period

Ended

June 30, For the Year

ended

December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 2,850 990 1,161 288 7,070 Cost of revenues 1,959 589 841 174 4,312 Cost of revenues - amortization of intangible 386 386 193 193 772 Total cost of revenues 2,345 975 1,034 367 5,084 Gross profit (loss) 505 15 127 (79 ) 1,986 Research and development expenses, net 4,474 3,597 2,322 1,895 8,082 Sales and marketing expenses 2,871 1,749 1,507 930 5,469 General and administrative expenses 1,590 1,943 1,023 908 3,270 Operating loss (8,430 ) (7,274 ) (4,725 ) (3,812 ) (14,835 ) Finance income 7,317 130 3,796 -- 8,765 Finance expense 1,551 3,195 (*) 259 4,453 (*) 2,283 Total comprehensive loss (2,664 ) (10,339 ) (1,188 ) (8,265 ) (8,353 ) Basic loss per share (after 1:50 reverse split effective June 29, 2020) (0.82 ) (0.55 ) (0.33 ) (0.27 ) (2.38 )

(*) The Finance expenses are mainly attributed to finance expenses due to changes in the fair value of warrants of approximately $3,023,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2020, and approximately $4,322,000 in the second quarter of 2020.



