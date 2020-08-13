XPO Logistics Renews Partnership with Asda to Provide Reverse Logistics Services

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has renewed its partnership with Asda Stores Ltd. to provide reverse logistics and other asset management services. The three-year contract extends XPO’s relationship with the British supermarket chain to more than two decades.



XPO will continue to manage the logistics for Asda’s product trays through a network of nine sites. The returned assets are washed, inspected and reused for product distribution, or may be sold or recycled. XPO is an integral partner in Asda’s zero-waste strategy, ensuring eco-friendly recycling of cardboard, plastic and food waste.

Proprietary XPO technology, developed in conjunction with Asda, will be used to manage a pool of over eight million assets and oversee 250 supplier accounts. Since 2002, XPO and Asda have collaborated to create tailored reverse logistics and asset management solutions.

Chris Hall, senior director, central logistics – Asda Stores Ltd., said, “We’re delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with XPO. Together, we’ve worked hard to implement far-reaching waste reduction initiatives and achieve significant savings and other efficiencies. We look forward to nurturing further improvements across our reverse network.”

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “The teams at Asda and XPO have worked tirelessly to drive tangible cost reductions and process improvements for Asda. We’re excited to use our expertise with asset management to realize even greater productivity, delivered through customized technology.”

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com