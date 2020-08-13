Africa Energy Forum 2020 joins forces with the African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa and Oil & Gas Council’s Africa Assembly to host Digital Energy Festival for Africa

The event will take place online from 20th October – 26th November 2020. The digital platform will allow attendees to access content and networking offerings across all three market leading events with one point of entry, making it the largest ever energy event for the African continent marketed to a combined energy database of over 200,000.

Following the impact of the pandemic on the energy sector in Africa, the event will seek to address critical issues such as pivoting to digital, new financial models and innovative power generation sources to allow attendees to make decisions and formulate recovery plans.

Under the theme ‘The 5th Industrial Revolution,’ the Africa Energy Forum agenda will look ahead to the digitalisation of the energy sector.

Managing Director of EnergyNet Simon Gosling commented; “The impact of Covid-19 has clearly magnified the need to be able to deliver energy in times of crises. The 5th Industrial Revolution theme will explore the relationship between energy and technology with purpose and inclusivity, seeking to understand how technological innovation can work hand in hand with humans to enhance energy security, sustainability and energy access in a post-covid future. We want to help our community harness this potential so the continent doesn’t just recover, it recovers better.”

Over 10,000 attendees are expected to register for the Africa Digital Energy Festival, which will employ AI technology to match attendees with relevant content and networking opportunities allowing for a personalised event experience over the four-week period.

As well as over 120 programme experiences the event will also feature an online marketplace of products hosted by sponsors and exhibitors.

For more information about the Digital Energy Festival: Head of Marketing: Amy Offord Event dates: 20 October – 26 November 2020 Event location: Online Organisers: EnergyNet Email: events@energynet.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)20 7384 8068 Visit: www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com