Travel and Lifestyle Essentials: Whether it’s a family visit or a staycation Canon has it covered

With lockdown easing around the world, people are now venturing further than they have in months. A well-earned holiday is increasingly an option for many people, be it a visit to family and friends or a staycation. Featuring the latest in high performance technology, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) has a wide range of award-winning cameras and imaging equipment that’s easy to use and will capture precious memories in high definition.

Canon has selected a collection of products which provide outstanding photo and video capabilities, perfect for those hoping to capture their memories at home or away.

City-dwellers on a staycation

Ideal for people wanting to explore their home city, the Canon EOS M200 (https://bit.ly/30WNRTr) is the perfect travel companion. The camera features an APS-C sized 24.1-megapixel sensor, Canon DIGIC 8 processor, improved autofocus and the addition of 4K movie.

Complete with a guided user interface, boundless creative functions and vertical movie shooting, it has never been easier to step up from a smartphone and start sharing stand-out images and video with the world.

Small and compact, the EOS M200 is lightweight and fits easily in a day bag or hand luggage.

The cameras rapid start-up time and 6.1 frames per second continuous shooting means you will never miss a moment.

Designed for modern adventurers, the EOS M50 was Canon’s first mirrorless camera to feature 4K movie capability, a Vari-Angle touchscreen and Canon’s latest DIGIC 8 image processor.

The EOS M50 is a perfect choice for confident smartphone and compact camera photographers seeking to enhance their photography capabilities, with a lightweight and highly portable interchangeable lens camera for storytelling to be proud of.

Packed with the latest technology, the Canon EOS M50 distils DSLR quality into a compact body, sleek enough to be taken on any adventure. The cinematic look and feel achieved by the 24.1 Megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor reaches new heights with the addition of 4K movie capture, for enriched detail with four times the resolution of Full HD.

The Canon EOS M50 is lightweight, compact and sits easily in a small day bag or aeroplane hand luggage.

Travellers visiting family

The Canon EOS 2000D (https://bit.ly/31ItLv8) entry-level DSLR camera features a wide range of practical and easy to use features that caters to the needs of individuals taking their first steps into interchangeable lens photography and need to create detailed DSLR quality images and cinematic Full HD movies with ease.

With a DIGIC 4+ processor, the Canon EOS 2000D can capture images and video at speed, whether it be soaking up the family reunion or recording a fun day of sports and activities with energetic children.

The EOS 2000D features a 24.1 Megapixel APS-C sensor that allows for compelling storytelling with control over depth of field for beautifully blurred image backgrounds and more varied shooting opportunities, particularly in low-light settings.

To capture family selfies or beautiful landscapes, the optical viewfinder and 7.5cm (3”) LCD screen ensures everything is within eyes’ reach.

For those looking to take a walk on the wild side, camping can be a great way to be at one with nature. The Canon EOS 250D (https://bit.ly/2PLjusw) is a fun and simple to use DSLR, packed with the latest technology that provides users with a formidable introduction to interchangeable lens photography in a small and lightweight body.

The Canon EOS 250D is the world’s lightest DSLR camera with a moveable screen and features high-quality capabilities including a 24.1MP sensor for low-light imagery and 4K video.

The EOS 250D is available in three finishes: black, white and silver and is part of the Canon EOS ecosystem, comprising of over 80 world-class lenses, flashes and accessories.

The cameras guided and creative features, combined with Canon’s cutting-edge technology, will set families up for storytelling greatness and equip them with the tools and knowledge to make beautiful memories in a click.

Printing on the go

Ideal for people wanting to capture, print and share their travel memories or a spontaneous selfie, the Canon Zoemini S (https://bit.ly/2XZ3PdL) consists of an eight-megapixel camera, front-mounted mirror, ring-light and remote shutter capability. The Canon Zoemini S is simple to use and will ensure its users are ready to take the perfect selfie in an instant.

With remote shutter and Bluetooth capabilities, take stunning selfies without struggling to get landmarks in too – all with the click of a button via the Canon mini print app on your smartphone.

The Canon Zoemini S comes in three finishes; rose gold, matte black and pearl white and fits seamlessly into the palm of a hand, pocket or backpack for exceptional portability.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, noted: “As social distancing measures continue to be reduced safely, people will be excited to travel and reconnect with family, while some will enjoy the opportunity to go out and explore their surroundings again. We are excited to be able to help people to share their celebration of life again through images, whether it is online or printed. Families can rest assured that life’s simple joys will be captured in the highest quality, by Canon’s range of easy to use portable cameras and printers.”

