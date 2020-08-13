Iran: Defiant youth in Tehran and provinces target repression centers
Neyshabur – Torching terrorist recruiting and training center Shahinshahr – Torching the repressive Basij center – August, 2020
Karaj, Javanrud, Zahedan and Kashan – Targeting the entrance of the repressive Bassij center, and torching Khamenei’s banner – August, 2020
Defiant youth also torched banners and posters of Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani in various towns across the country”PARIS, FRANCE, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, defiant youth have targeted regime centers responsible for repressing the public, plundering the nation’s resources, and exporting terrorism. These activities took place in Tehran and various cities, including Khorramabad, Zahedan, Shahinshahr, Karaj, Hormozgan, Neyshabur, Sonqor, Mashhad, Shahr-e-Rey, Gorgan, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Javanrud, Kashan, Masjed Soleyman and Shiraz.
Defiant youth also torched banners and posters of Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani in various towns across the country.
These activities took place despite the security forces being on the state of maximum alert.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
August 12, 2020
