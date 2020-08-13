Iran: Defiant youth in Tehran and provinces target repression centers

Neyshabur – Torching terrorist recruiting and training center Shahinshahr – Torching the repressive Basij center – August, 2020

2- Karaj, Javanrud, Zahedan and Kashan – Targeting the entrance of the repressive Bassij center, and torching Khamenei’s banner – August, 2020

3 - Tehran, Ahvaz, and Khorramabad - Torching Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani’s banners – July 30, 2020

4- Tehran- Torching the entrance to the center of repression – July 30, 2020

5- Mashhad- Setting fire to recruiting and training terrorism center

6- Sonqor – Targeting the repressive Bassij center – August, 2020

7- Mashhad, Gorgan and Hormozgan- Torching Qassem Soleimani and an IRGC banner –August, 2020

8- Karaj – Torching terrorist recruiting and training center

Defiant youth also torched banners and posters of Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani in various towns across the country”
PARIS, FRANCE, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, defiant youth have targeted regime centers responsible for repressing the public, plundering the nation’s resources, and exporting terrorism. These activities took place in Tehran and various cities, including Khorramabad, Zahedan, Shahinshahr, Karaj, Hormozgan, Neyshabur, Sonqor, Mashhad, Shahr-e-Rey, Gorgan, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Javanrud, Kashan, Masjed Soleyman and Shiraz.

Defiant youth also torched banners and posters of Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani in various towns across the country.

These activities took place despite the security forces being on the state of maximum alert.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
August 12, 2020

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

