Sabrina Ho talks about the importance of mental health

Successful entrepreneur discusses about mental health awarenessHONG KONG, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabrina Ho is a hugely successful woman who is based in Hong Kong and has the title of being Managing Director of Chiu Yeng Culture Ltd and Strategic Partner for UNESCO Macau. She also has other positions and titles under her name, such as being Vice President of Chongqing Overseas Friendship Association, and also an active member of the Hong Kong United Youth Association.
However, now she is focussing on the importance of mental health and how we should respond to people who seek professional help. Sabrina has announced that, “Mental health is a very important subject to discuss and many countries see it as a taboo which is unfortunately ignored. With the rise of stress in anxiety for young people, we need to find a way that all cultures can be open minded and accepted to the needs of how mental health can play an important role in society.”
Sabrina focuses on arts and culture in Macau, but has acknowledged the fact that there is a major crisis occurring globally, with the pressure of stability in all sectors in our lives. She also believes that since so many younger people have access to social media, it can also be a negative perspective, rather than a positive one.
Sabrina has stated, “We need to acknowledge the fact that many people are comparing their real lives to lives on social media. It can cause damage to our mental health, because we are all after a ‘perfect life’ which simply doesn’t exist. It is important to focus on ourselves and self growth, rather than compete with what others have and who to impress.”
Sabrina wants to fight for mental health awareness and is looking into projects that will help with the awareness of that. She is looking at helping charities that support mental health and wants to spread awareness globally.
Statistics have also shown that the generation Z are facing stress especially, since there is a constant rise in prices for housing, supplies and even an uncertainty in the job sector. For cultures across Asia, mental health is not discussed as openly as it is in Europe, which can lead to a high rate of suicide or depression.
Sabrina has stated, “We are facing a crisis which is a massive problem for us to lose so many people to suicide, because they are not allowed to open up about their thoughts and feelings. Our mind is just as important as every other organ and it needs to be cared for delicately too.”
The young entrepreneur focuses on empowering the younger generation with youth activities and always focuses on making their minds work, by providing a positive influence on arts and culture.
The 30 year old entrepreneur has stated, “Even though I have achieved many things in life, I have always needed to focus on my self growth and keep my mind simulated. This falls down to how I cope with stress and how to keep a healthy balance in my life.”
Sabrina believes that positive mental health can come from a person’s lifestyle; such as maintaining fitness, being able to talk about emotions and thoughts, having a good circle of friends and trying to not get overwhelmed with stress. She also believes that by not comparing your lifestyle to someone else is also an important factor towards happiness and being care free.
Sabrina signed a strategic partnership agreement with UNESCO in 2017, when she was 27 years old. She has graduated with an Art Degree from the University of Hong Kong and has been a speaker in 2017 for the Forbes Asia Forum and the 19th Annual Harvard China Forum. She has previously created a new initiative called “U40 Empowered: Women entrepreneurs powering through the digital creative industries.”
Sabrina organizes different types of arts and culture activities in Asia, which helps promote young asian articles and the asian scene. She also activities in social affairs and is a member of the Shenzhen CPPCC Committee. She is planning on moving to America in the near future, with her family.
