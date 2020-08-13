Sabrina Ho talks about the importance of cultural differences
The young entrepreneur discusses the important about culture and what we can learn from itHONG KONG, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabrina Ho is an advocate for arts and culture and has a positive influence on the art and cultural scene in Asia. She believes that learning from different cultures can help educate and expand the knowledge for people. She also believes that it can help people relate to each other, as there are many similarities in different cultures.
Sabrina has stated, “For me it is important to teach and make people aware that having a huge diversity in our society should be important. Each culture has a different value that we can learn from, but also something that we can have in common. By being able to teach the younger generation the importance of having a multicultural environment, is something that can be achieved globally.”
The humble entrepreneur believes that the history of arts and culture is an important journey that people should be a part of, in order to get a true understanding of ancestors who helped build the countries that we are living in today. However, there is always a threat to cultural properties and it is an ongoing crisis that people are having to protect and fight for.
She has stated, “The culture industry is important and is something that will always stand strong, because it can expand to so many different sectors such as tourism, trading and plenty of job opportunities. By taking away cultural properties from counties, it is as if you are abolishing history.”
Sabrina strongly believes that education plays an important factor, for it can help people who are struggling in undeveloped areas gain jobs in the culture and creative industry, just by having knowledge and respect for different cultures. Another important factor is that creative and cultural sectors of businesses can invest into undeveloped societies; giving them significance and opportunities to learn and for self development.
Sabrina has stated, “By being in the creative digital field, you can actually help communities establish themselves through art. It can bring authenticity to a community that will make them stand out and would want people from other cultures to learn about them. That is why people who travel are always fascinated to explore the countries they visit, so that they can experience every inch of the art and culture the countries have to offer.”
The businesswoman also thinks that the internet can sometimes cause a negative outlook rather than a positive one, since the youth are too absorbed with the digital world that they forget about learning about their own heritage. However, she does also believe that it can also be a positive outlook because there are some platforms out there that can teach you about different cultures.
Sabrina has stated, “Sometimes I believe that we need to get off our phones and actually explore different cultures or our own cultures by re-discovering our world again. It is important to appreciate some of the oldest beauty on this earth, by visiting world heritage landmarks and monuments.”
She also believes that by understanding different cultures, we can respect and appreciate the moral values that each of them has and try to even modernize it in some cases, so that it is adjusted to the modernized society. While some cultures stand by traditions, others are looking to make changes, since the traditions can be outdated.
The empowering successor is currently in Hong Kong, where she is the Managing Director of Yeng Culture Ltd and Strategic Partner of UNESCO. In order to maintain the art and culture scene in Asia, she organizes activities with the youths there, offering them opportunities in the creative field.
Sabrina is a member of the Committee of Cultural Industries of Government of Macao Special Administrative Region, as well as the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Culture of Hong Kong and Macau of Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong. She was honored at being the 17th Top 100 Global Chinese Art Market Man by Yi Dian China in 2016 and in 2015 she was honoured Art Nova by Art Power 100. She also has other titles under her name such as being Vice President of Chongqing Overseas Friendship Association.
For more information about Sabrina Ho, check out: www.chiuyengculture.com
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
Sabrina Ho
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here