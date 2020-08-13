Casoro Group Announces New Vice President

Casoro Group Names Jake Heffelfinger as Vice President of Asset Management

Austin, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group, an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide better homes for better lives, has named Jake Heffelfinger Vice President of Asset Management for the firm.

Heffelfinger will play a crucial role in strategy execution for Casoro Group’s investment portfolio of multifamily properties in the United States sunbelt region.

“I am looking forward to building strong relationships with our partners as we achieve the investment strategy goals of each asset,” said Heffelfinger. “Not only will we identify enhancement opportunities that increase NOI, we will accomplish that with Casoro Group’s resident-focused approach to value-add investing.”

“Jake is a key part of our plans to reach our goal of 20,000 units by the end of 2022,” said Chi Hathiramani, CIO of Casoro Group. “His deep experience in asset management, construction management, acquisitions, and leadership give him well-rounded capabilities to help us grow and reach our goal to be a national, multifamily player.”

Heffelfinger joins Casoro Group after spending time as Vice President of Investments at American Ventures where he was responsible for acquiring value-add multifamily properties in Texas. He also held several leadership positions for Roscoe Properties and One-Eighty Construction.

Heffelfinger earned a finance degree from St. Edward’s University and an MBA with a concentration in real estate finance from McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

About Casoro Group

Casoro Group is an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide better homes for better lives. Casoro seeks multifamily investment opportunities in the U.S. Sunbelt region for its family office, high-net worth, and institutional clients. As a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm and parent company of CLEAR Property Management and Upside Avenue multifamily REIT, Casoro is in a position to create opportunities for investors to enjoy all the benefits of multifamily real estate ownership with its resident-focused approach.

