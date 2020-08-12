Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Flow Capital’s 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Financial results to be released after markets on Thursday, August 20, 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its 2020 second quarter financial results after the markets close on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, on Friday, August 21, 2020, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:   Friday, August 21, 2020
TIME:   8:30 AM Eastern Time
DIAL IN NUMBER:   +1 833 968-1926 or +1 778 560-2703
TAPED REPLAY:   +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642
REFERENCE NUMBER:   5193219

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital
Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.:
Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 777-0383

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

