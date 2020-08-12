Portwell Announces a Compact Desktop Network Security Appliance for Small/Medium Business Applications

New ANS-8A64P and ANS-8A62P use Intel Atom® C3758 8C and C3558 4C (Denverton) processors as SD-WAN hardware platforms

We included built-in support for as many as 13 RJ45 ports and two 10G SFP+ modules. At a mere 217 (W) x 168 (D) x 44 (H) mm, the appliances can be easily wall- or desk-mounted for field maintenance.
— Robert Feng
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new ANS-8A64P/ANS-8A62P network security appliance from American Portwell Technology, Inc. (https://www.portwell.com), builds on Intel’s Denverton C3758/C3558 processor with up to 8 CPU cores. Portwell’s ANS Denverton series compact desk- and/or wall-mount system is available as the cost-effective ANS-8A62P C3558 (4C) or high performance ANS-8A64P C3758 (8C) appliance. Both appliances are designed and built with SD-WAN (SDN) applications in mind for deployment in 5G and IoT devices.

According to Frank Yeh, American Portwell Technology, Inc.’s project manager, the new ANS Denverton series features up to 15 x LAN ports including 2 x 10G SFP+; SATA interface, TPM 2.0; 1 x M.2 B-key for 4G, LTE or 5G and 1 x Mini-PCIe for Wi-Fi 6; up to 12 x PoE/PoE+ ports; Intel Quick Assist Technology (QAT) with Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) designed to enhance computer efficiency and higher packet throughput and fewer cables in installation.

Applications for Portwell’s new ANS Denverton series of compact desktop network security appliances include next generation firewall, broadband bonding, network routers, VoIP, SD-WAN and much more.

Meets the Increasing Speed Demands of Today’s WANs
“We designed and built the ANS Denverton series to help the small and medium business market segment meet the increasing speed demands of today’s WANs,” says Robert Feng, senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology, “so we included built-in support for as many as 13 RJ45 ports and two 10G SFP+ modules. At a mere 217 (W) x 168 (D) x 44 (H) mm, and weighing in at only 3.5Kg, the appliances can be easily wall- or desk-mounted for quick and easy field maintenance. And as always,” Feng continues, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long life span support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”


About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

About

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc. is an industrial PC company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc. and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes the manufacture of industrial embedded systems such as single-board computers, embedded computers, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

About Portwell

