Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,758 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney

CASS COUNTY VACANCY NOTICE

POSITION/TITLE: Assistant State's Attorney

DATE: 08/10/2020

DEPARTMENT/LOCATION: Cass County State's Attorney's office

CLOSING DATE: August 26, 2020

SALARY $58,535 - $94,008 - Dependent upon experience

EMPLOYMENT STATUS: FULL-TIME, STANDARD, SALARIED, EXEMPT

Application Procedure: Submit a Cass County Government application to Cass County Personnel, 211 9th St. S., Fargo, ND, 58103, or you may apply online at www.casscountynd.gov.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION, EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE NEEDED: Undergraduate Bachelor's Degree, Juris Doctor Degree from accredited law school. Must be an active member in good standing in North Dakota bar by position's start date. Excellent verbal communication and interpersonal skills. Demonstrable high quality research and writing skills. Quick analytical ability and the facility to accurately and precisely articulate the critical issues in a case. The ability to work in a supportive and professional manner with other attorneys, support staff and the courts.

DESIRED AND/OR PREFERRED: 1. 3+ years Criminal prosecutorial or defense experience. 2. Civil legal experience. 3. Demonstrated knowledge of 4th, 5th and 6th Amendments to the US Constitution. 4. Strong desire to work in a prosecutor's office. 5. Experience working with law enforcement. 6. Appellate experience.

JOB DUTIES: Support State's Attorney in fulfilling statutory duties and responsibilities imposed by law including, among other things, prosecution of violations of North Dakota's Criminal Code including infractions, misdemeanors, felonies, and related appeals in all categories of crimes. Duties also include advising county officials and law enforcement in the performance of their duties and responsibilities, public speaking, and other assignments.

You just read:

Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.