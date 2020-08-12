Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Raises $50,000 For First Responders In Two Weeks

The family-owned franchise is using its reach for good by hosting a variety of initiatives in support of local first responders

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is on track to raise a quarter of a million dollars in funds for front line heroes by the end of September after ringing-in nearly $50,000 in contributions from their charitable Big Yellow Cup in just two weeks.

Through Sept. 30, Dickey’s is donating a portion of the proceeds from every limited-edition collectible Big Yellow Cup sold to The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders.

In addition, Dickey’s is using their 79 years of restaurant experience to lift community heroes by offering active military personnel, veterans and first responders a chance to win two vouchers redeemable towards a Dickey’s franchise fee, approximately valued at $20,000. Interested candidates can click here to apply.

Earlier this month, the barbecue brand launched their latest social campaign in support of first responders encouraging fans to post a photo of a hero from their community on their personal Facebook or Instagram profile for a chance to win free barbecue for a year or $500 towards a charity of their choice.

“We have a guiding principle to do both well and good, and I believe one of the reasons our brand is able to remain successful during these challenging times is by giving back to the communities we serve,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are proud to serve those who serve us and appreciate the ongoing efforts of the brave men and women working tirelessly on our front lines.”

For the franchise giveaway, the limited-edition Big Yellow Cup and the Community Heroes Campaign, Dickey’s is partnering with The Dickey Foundation to localize their efforts in providing safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and other underfunded needs for first responders.

