Celebrity Personal Trainer, Roya Siroospour, Releases MyRoyaFit, a Fitness Platform to Combat the Quarantine Fifteen
Roya Siroospour, a personal trainer to celebrities, professional athletes, and international clients alike, has launched personal fitness platform MyRoyaFit.
Fitness should be accessible, and fun, for everyone. That’s why I created MyRoyaFit. It’s a place for members to feel supported, powerful, and confident.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the strain of COVID-19 shutdowns and quarantine, people are invariably falling short of their personal fitness goals. And unlike the rich and famous, access to shiny and Pinterest-worthy home gyms (#goals) isn’t something in which everyone can take advantage.
Roya Siroospour, an internationally recognized personal trainer with 25 years’ experience to professional athletes, celebrities, and international clients alike, developed MyRoyaFit as her newest venture to create a fitness and health community. Through targeted exercises, MyRoyaFit seeks to bring enthusiasts and amateurs together to achieve their personal goals through short but efficient workouts.
With headquarters in Miami, which has seen the worst of this pandemic, Roya hopes that her platform will act to motivate people to stay both fit and healthy in a safe manner - taking into consideration established mandates.
Roya Siroospour’s MyRoyaFit is an accessible fitness-for-all program tailored to individual fitness needs from the comfort of one’s home, sans expensive equipment. The program alleviates the overwhelm that faces many as they seek the best fitness program for their needs. It’s also a source of empowerment.
Regardless of individual unique goals, level, schedule, or extent of the shutdown scaries, MyRoyaFit takes all the guesswork out of one’s fitness routine. No counting reps nor keeping track of the time required - just leave it up to Roya. Simply tune in and she becomes the guide to a fun and killer workout accented with her signature flair.
“You’re as capable, beautiful, and worthy as you say you are. Here’s a community who’s going to remind you of that, and skyrocket your self-confidence.”
Ranging between only $39.99 a month for a MyRoyaFit membership to $69.99 a month for PRO access, members receive a guide every six weeks designed by Roya herself including seemingly endless combinations of workouts. Also available to members is access to the vault which is chock-full of bonus content including Roya’s tips and tricks regarding healthy habits, stretching videos (for those well-needed rest days), pain relief help, as well as motivational content that will help propel members forward in their journeys to accomplishing health and wellness goals.
About Roya Siroospour:
Roya Siroospour is a personal trainer with 25 years of experience in a broad background of various fitness certifications including specialty fitness techniques. Adopted by North and South America’s top gyms, Roya’s custom-branded fitness contributes to her already-impressive portfolio. With MyRoyaFit, she seeks to make getting healthy and fit both accessible and attainable.
