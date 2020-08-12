Celebrity Personal Trainer, Roya Siroospour, Releases MyRoyaFit, a Fitness Platform to Combat the Quarantine Fifteen

Share This Article

Celebrity Personal Trainer, Roya Siroospour, Releases MyRoyaFit

Roya Siroospour, a personal trainer to celebrities, professional athletes, and international clients alike, has launched personal fitness platform MyRoyaFit.

Fitness should be accessible, and fun, for everyone. That’s why I created MyRoyaFit. It’s a place for members to feel supported, powerful, and confident.” — Roya Siroospour