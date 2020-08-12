Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Mark Completion of Iconic Arches Over New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, August 13, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will mark the completion of the six iconic arches over the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, the largest public infrastructure construction project in the District’s history.

The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge is part of the South Capitol Street Corridor Project, which will enhance multimodal transportation options and support economic development on both sides of the Anacostia River. The project includes the replacement of the 70-year-old bridge and reconstruction of the Suitland Parkway/I-295 interchange.

When: Thursday, August 13, at 11 M

Who: Mayor Bowser Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton Jeff Marootian, Director, District Department of Transportation Christopher Lawson, FHWA Division Administrator

Where: DC Water Headquarters 125 O Street, SE *Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard-Ballpark Station*

The event is only open to pre-credentialed press. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).

