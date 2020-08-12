Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Appoints Jennifer Terry-Tharp as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Talent acquisition, employment branding, and HR tech visionary to serve as the “voice of the customer” on Joveo’s leadership team

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Terry-Tharp as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Jenn will lead multiple cross-functional initiatives that are focused on delivering exceptional experiences to Joveo’s current and future customers.



With more than 20 years of experience leading multiple full cycle recruiting teams globally, Jenn will serve as the “voice of the customer” on Joveo’s senior leadership team, ensuring the business and all strategic stakeholders are constantly aligned with the needs and goals of talent acquisition and recruitment marketing leaders.

“Our customers are front and center of everything we do at Joveo,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “Jenn’s presence on the executive team will make sure we are giving our customers an actual seat at the table while making all strategic decisions. As a former Head of Talent Acquisition for a Fortune 10 company, we couldn’t have thought of a better leader to help us understand and cater to our evolving customer needs.”

Prior to Joveo, Jenn led talent acquisition, employment branding, recruitment marketing, and HR technology strategies for AT&T globally. She elevated AT&T’s talent attraction strategy and brand as a top technology employer through progressive media campaigns, ubiquitous mobile integration, meaningful social media, diversity programs, technology, and a keen focus on candidate experience.

“With Jenn’s unparalleled knowledge of recruitment marketing and its most innovative applications, we are better positioned than ever to make our customers wildly successful in their hiring efforts and deliver the right job for everyone - the reason Joveo exists!” added Jain.

Jenn is also an active speaker and writer, and often participates in webinars, events, and discussions on talent acquisition, recruitment marketing, employer branding, and HR technology applications. She has been a featured speaker at ERE, Bersin & Associates, Glassdoor, Indeed, and NACE. Jenn has also shared her expertise with leading publications including The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, the Chicago Tribune, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, and The White House.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Joveo and work with an industry-leading team on the most transformational technology in recruitment advertising,” said Jenn. “As the world around us is going through some irreversible changes, talent acquisition leaders continue to be tasked with finding qualified candidates quickly, with shrinking or uncertain budgets and an unprecedented focus on transparency and predictability. Joveo continues to lead the way in disrupting traditional job advertising models and helping the talent attraction ecosystem navigate this transition.”

About Joveo

Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising, enables businesses to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time, while knowing their costs, quality, and time-to-fill before they even begin. Powering more than 20 million job postings every day, Joveo’s intelligent job advertising platform uses machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

Joveo replaces the guesswork, complexity, and inefficiency of today’s recruitment practices with intelligence, transparency, and power, delivering more relevant candidates, more certainty, and more success to employers around the world.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com .

