One Medical Introduces One Medical Now Virtual Care

Digital health offering advances service to national employers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical (Nasdaq: ONEM), a leading national digital health and primary care organization, today announced One Medical Now, a virtual-only offering for companies. Rolled out this past quarter, One Medical Now has seen strong interest from national employers looking to provide the One Medical service experience to employees in markets where One Medical doesn’t currently offer a physical presence.

One Medical Now continues One Medical’s distinctive approach to synchronous and asynchronous virtual care bundled as part of an enterprise solution. One Medical Now builds upon One Medical’s proprietary technology platform and salaried provider model, to deliver outstanding service and value-based care to employers. Through this offering, One Medical is further broadening its footprint, expanding reach within existing employer accounts, and building relationships with new national employer clients.

One Medical Now is the latest example of how One Medical continues to serve the needs of its more than 7,000 employer clients. Other recent product developments include the launch of One Medical’s Healthy Together COVID-19 workplace reentry program, the expansion of pediatric services to extend care to the entire family, and the launch of One Medical’s Mindset behavioral health services integrated within the primary care platform.

About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Director of External Communications
press@onemedical.com
(650) 743-5187

Investor Contacts:
Rose Salzwedel, One Medical
Director of Investor Relations
investor@onemedical.com
(206) 331-2211

