One Medical Announces Plans to Enter North Carolina and Wisconsin
Forging relationships with leading health systems, One Medical continues to expand into more markets nationwide
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, today announced plans to enter greater Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and parts of Wisconsin, marking its 14th and 15th metropolitan markets. This follows entry into Atlanta, Georgia, Portland, Oregon, and Orange County, California in 2020 and behind its anticipated entry into Austin, Texas.
Partnering in North Carolina with Duke Health, one of the world’s premier academic health systems, the two organizations intend to deliver seamless, coordinated care across the Greater Raleigh-Durham region through clinical and digital integrations between primary and speciality care settings.
"We are most excited to partner with Duke Health to help deliver the absolute best in highly coordinated care,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. "Together we are committed to delivering better health, better care, and better value.”
“We’re proud to partner with One Medical to provide greater access to high quality care in the greater Raleigh / Durham area of North Carolina,” said William J. Fulkerson, Jr., MD, executive vice president for Duke University Health System. “Our clinical integration ensures that all our providers can act as one team to support a patient’s health and well-being.”
Additionally, One Medical will expand its relationship with an existing health system partner upon its intended entry into parts of Wisconsin next year.
One Medical has now established health network partnerships in all its current and announced markets, advancing coordinated care and efficiencies across primary and specialty care settings.
About One Medical
One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.
Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.
Press contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Director of External Communications
press@onemedical.com
650-743-5187
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about One Medical and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on One Medical’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to One Medical. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause One Medical’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent One Medical’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: timing of office openings and commencement of operations in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Wisconsin; One Medical’s relationships and collaborations with its health network partners and enterprise clients; One Medical’s ability to deliver seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty care settings; One Medical’s ability to achieve an exceptional care experience with reduced administrative burdens and costs with its partners; and One Medical’s ability to digitally and clinically integrate with its partners. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, One Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by One Medical’s forward-looking statements will be included in the reports One Medical will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of One Medical’s website at investor.onemedical.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.