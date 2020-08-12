One Medical Announces Plans to Enter North Carolina and Wisconsin

Forging relationships with leading health systems, One Medical continues to expand into more markets nationwide

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, today announced plans to enter greater Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and parts of Wisconsin, marking its 14th and 15th metropolitan markets. This follows entry into Atlanta, Georgia, Portland, Oregon, and Orange County, California in 2020 and behind its anticipated entry into Austin, Texas.



Partnering in North Carolina with Duke Health , one of the world’s premier academic health systems, the two organizations intend to deliver seamless, coordinated care across the Greater Raleigh-Durham region through clinical and digital integrations between primary and speciality care settings.

"We are most excited to partner with Duke Health to help deliver the absolute best in highly coordinated care,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. "Together we are committed to delivering better health, better care, and better value.”

“We’re proud to partner with One Medical to provide greater access to high quality care in the greater Raleigh / Durham area of North Carolina,” said William J. Fulkerson, Jr., MD, executive vice president for Duke University Health System. “Our clinical integration ensures that all our providers can act as one team to support a patient’s health and well-being.”

Additionally, One Medical will expand its relationship with an existing health system partner upon its intended entry into parts of Wisconsin next year.

One Medical has now established health network partnerships in all its current and announced markets, advancing coordinated care and efficiencies across primary and specialty care settings.

