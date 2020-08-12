Sono-Tek To Host Virtual-only Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced a change in the format and location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In light of the continued public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protect the well-being of our shareholders, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a "virtual-only" format. Shareholders will no longer have the option to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The meeting will still be held on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., Eastern Daylight Time.



The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by shareholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SOTK2020. Only shareholders that log in using the 16-digit control number provided to them either on their proxy card or voting instruction form will be able to vote and submit questions during the Annual Meeting. The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded similar opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure shareholder access and participation.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if they held Sono-Tek shares as of the close of business on July 15, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting. Guests, who are not shareholders of the Company as of the record date, may access the virtual Annual Meeting through the same website, however, they may not vote or submit questions. To learn more about accessing the virtual meeting, please refer to the Company's Proxy Supplement relating to Notice of Change of Format and Location filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2020.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Contact:

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Sono-Tek Corporation

info@sono-tek.com