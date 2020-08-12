Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable September 3, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2020. The ex-dividend date (the date the common stock trades without the dividend) is August 24, 2020.



