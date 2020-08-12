UCI’s Customer Experience Advisory Board Welcomes SoapBoxSample’s COO as Their Newest Member

UCI Campus

Jacqueline Rosales Joins Industry Thought Leaders to Guide the Next Generation of Professionals in CX

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research firm SoapBoxSample announced today that Jacqueline Rosales, COO of SoapBoxSample/icanmakeitbetter, will be joining the Advisory Board for the Customer Experience Program at the University of California-Irvine (UCI). With 25+ years in consumer research, Jacqueline Rosales was a natural fit for the Advisory Board role. Through her leadership at multiple insights firms she has demonstrated expertise in providing top brands with research they need to create great customer experiences. Consistent and collaborative research approaches enable brands to create feedback loops where consumers can feel heard and organizational strategy is supported by market insights.

“I am proud to share my knowledge and experiences with a group that will one day be among the leaders in their industries,” said Jacqueline Rosales. ”I’m excited to take this opportunity to give back to the industry and support the next wave of people who will contribute to the Customer Experience discipline.”

Executives from across the country are carefully selected by UCI to serve on the Advisory Board. They search for people who offer expertise within a multitude of industries in an effort to provide students with insights from industry thought leaders. The Program offers either a four-day, hands-on immersion program or an eight-week online program. Students will learn to apply principles that drive Customer Experience Innovation and the techniques developed by top companies. Jacqueline and other experts in their fields will be guide the students throughout the program.

UCI and SoapBoxSample also collaborated in the Spring of 2020 with a partnership to conduct epidemiological testing in an effort to understand the cumulative incidence of both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in Orange County, California. With experience in managing serosurveillance testing in Los Angeles County, SoapBoxSample was able to lend their expertise in reaching diverse, multicultural audiences to aid in this crucial research initiative. SoapBoxSample’s COVID-19 research was featured in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Business Insider, and the KTLA 5 Morning News.

About SoapBoxSample

You Don't Know What You Don't Know. We turn questions into actionable insights. Whether your organization is a legacy brand, educational institution, research establishment, investment firm, or an association exploring an emerging market like cannabis, we have a suite of customizable research tools for any project size. Our team of super likable humans combines decades of research experience with a nimble and disruptive start-up mind-set. We believe in making our clients’ lives easier and providing a research engagement that moves the needle. Offering a FRESH blend of research and technology, our suite of services includes: community insight platform, icanmakeitbetter; Customer Boardroom (qual chat platform); online data collection; and full-service design and analytics. To learn more about SoapBoxSample visit SoapBoxSample.com. To receive ongoing information and stats follow SoapBoxSample on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.